iCIMS Fizetések

A iCIMS fizetése $79,600 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $178,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a iCIMS. Utoljára frissítve: 10/17/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer $106K
Senior Software Engineer $125K
Principal Software Engineer $178K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Terméktervező
Median $110K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $160K

Adattudós
$102K
Termékmenedzser
$130K
Toborzó
$79.6K
Műszaki programvezető
$153K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a iCIMS cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Principal Software Engineer level évi $178,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A iCIMS cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $124,950.

