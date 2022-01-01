Cégjegyzék
Huntington National Bank Fizetések

A Huntington National Bank fizetése $64,675 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $200,400-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Huntington National Bank. Utoljára frissítve: 9/4/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $91.5K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
Median $105K
Terméktervező
Median $138K

Informatikus (IT)
Median $128K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $200K
Üzleti elemző
$89.6K
Adatelemző
$64.7K
Pénzügyi elemző
$88.6K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$129K
Termékmenedzser
$137K
Projektmenedzser
$73K
Értékesítés
$194K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$166K
Megoldástervező
$139K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Huntington National Bank cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $200,400 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Huntington National Bank cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $128,183.

