Hitachi Solutions
Hitachi Solutions Fizetések

A Hitachi Solutions fizetése $21,302 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $165,825-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Hitachi Solutions. Utoljára frissítve: 11/21/2025

Megoldástervező
Median $155K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $146K
Üzleti elemző
$44K

Ügyfélszolgálat
$21.3K
Adattudós
$154K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$113K
Termékmenedzser
$166K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Hitachi Solutions cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $165,825 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Hitachi Solutions cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $145,600.

Egyéb források

