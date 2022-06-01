Cégjegyzék
HireVue
HireVue Fizetések

A HireVue fizetése $57,710 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $175,120-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

$160K

Adattudós
$160K
Marketing műveletek
$90.5K
Értékesítés
$57.7K

Szoftvermérnök
$175K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a HireVue cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $175,120 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A HireVue cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $125,373.

Egyéb források