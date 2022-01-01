Cégjegyzék
Hiretual Fizetések

A Hiretual fizetése $50,250 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $129,350-ig egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Hiretual. Utoljára frissítve: 9/5/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Üzletfejlesztés
$114K
Terméktervező
$129K
Termékmenedzser
$111K

Szoftvermérnök
$50.3K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Hiretual cégnél: Terméktervező at the Common Range Average level évi $129,350 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Hiretual cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $112,434.

Egyéb források