Cégjegyzék
Hired
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Hired Fizetések

A Hired fizetése $115,575 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $447,750-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Hired. Utoljára frissítve: 9/5/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Marketing
Median $139K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $170K
Adatelemző
$116K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Adattudományi vezető
$201K
Adattudós
$172K
Termékmenedzser
$448K
Értékesítés
$149K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$201K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Hired cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $447,750 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Hired cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $171,240.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Hired cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Yapstone
  • Pluralsight
  • Sana
  • BlueVine
  • Metromile
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források