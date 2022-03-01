Cégjegyzék
Hipcamp
Hipcamp Fizetések

A Hipcamp fizetése $168,504 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $907,515-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $170K
Üzleti elemző
$177K
Adattudós
$175K

Emberi erőforrások
$366K
Terméktervező
$169K
Termékmenedzser
$212K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$908K
GYIK

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Hipcamp هي Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $907,515. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Hipcamp هو $176,880.

