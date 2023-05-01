Cégjegyzék
HHA eXchange
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a HHA eXchange céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    Weboldal
    2008
    Alapítás éve
    751
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $100M-$250M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a HHA eXchange cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Spotify
    • SoFi
    • Flipkart
    • LinkedIn
    • Roblox
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források