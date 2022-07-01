Cégjegyzék
HG Insights
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

HG Insights Fizetések

A HG Insights fizetése $99,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $231,150-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a HG Insights. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $134K
Terméktervező
$99.5K
Termékmenedzser
$181K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$231K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Jukumu linalolipa zaidi lililoripotiwa katika HG Insights ni Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level na ujira wa jumla wa kila mwaka wa $231,150. Hii ni pamoja na mshahara wa msingi pamoja na fidia yoyote ya hisa na bonasi.
Ujira wa kati wa jumla wa kila mwaka ulioripotiwa katika HG Insights ni $157,650.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a HG Insights cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Microsoft
  • Tesla
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források