Heyday
Heyday Fizetések

A Heyday fizetése $56,511 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Heyday. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Üzleti műveletek
$136K
Üzleti elemző
$197K
Adattudós
$56.5K

Termékmenedzser
$184K
Toborzó
$191K
Szoftvermérnök
$201K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Heyday cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $201,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Heyday cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $187,275.

