Henkel Fizetések

A Henkel fizetése $14,250 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $129,350-ig egy Gépészmérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Henkel. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $107K
Üzleti elemző
$62.7K
Vegyészmérnök
$93K

Adatelemző
$119K
Adattudós
$48.4K
Pénzügyi elemző
$70.5K
Befektetési bankár
$77.4K
Anyagmérnök
$74.6K
Gépészmérnök
$129K
Terméktervező
$94.1K
Termékmenedzser
$70.2K
Projektmenedzser
$102K
Értékesítés
$14.2K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$68.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Henkel cégnél: Gépészmérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $129,350 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Henkel cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $76,005.

