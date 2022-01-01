Cégjegyzék
HealthifyMe
HealthifyMe Fizetések

A HealthifyMe fizetése $30,469 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a HealthifyMe. Utoljára frissítve: 10/20/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $47.9K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
$73.9K
Adattudós
$30.5K

Termékmenedzser
$201K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a HealthifyMe cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $201,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A HealthifyMe cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $60,920.

