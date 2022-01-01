Cégjegyzék
Health Catalyst
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Health Catalyst Fizetések

A Health Catalyst fizetése $63,680 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Technikai programmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $182,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Health Catalyst. Utoljára frissítve: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Szoftvermérnök
Median $128K
Termékmenedzser
Median $143K
Adattudós
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Üzleti elemző
$83.6K
Informatikus (IT)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Projektmenedzser
Median $120K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $182K
Technikai programmenedzser
$63.7K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Health Catalyst cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető évi $182,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Health Catalyst cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $120,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Health Catalyst cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források