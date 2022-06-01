Cégjegyzék
Hays
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Hays Fizetések

A Hays fizetése $12,902 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $163,439-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Hays. Utoljára frissítve: 9/3/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Értékesítés
Median $118K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$35.4K
Adattudós
$91.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Grafikus tervező
$59.3K
Emberi erőforrások
$62.7K
Projektmenedzser
$56.2K
Toborzó
$12.9K
Szoftvermérnök
$42.6K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$163K
Megoldástervező
$95.9K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Hays cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $163,439 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Hays cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $60,967.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Hays cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • OZON
  • Stewart Title
  • Franklin Templeton
  • SelectQuote
  • MakeMyTrip
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források