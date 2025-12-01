Cégjegyzék
Harvard University
Harvard University Research Associate Fizetések

A medián Research Associate kompenzációs in United States csomag a Harvard University cégnél összesen $66K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Harvard University teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/1/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Harvard University
Research Associate
Boston
Összesen évente
$66K
Szint
hidden
Alapbér
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
0-1 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
2-4 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a Harvard University?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Research Associate pozícióra a Harvard University cégnél in United States évi $70,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Harvard University cégnél a Research Associate szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $66,000.

Egyéb források

