Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Harmony Enterprises céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Harmony Enterprises is a family-owned waste handling and recycling solutions provider, manufacturing a range of equipment including balers, compactors, and wireless monitoring technology. All products are made in the USA and the company offers 24-hour service throughout the country. They use a Proven Process to ensure customer satisfaction and provide warranties, maintenance plans, leasing, and rental options. Harmony Enterprises has a production facility in Harmony, MN and a subsidiary office in Toulouse, France. Their core values include commitment, innovation, and making a difference in their career, community, and culture.

    https://harmony1.com
    Weboldal
    1962
    Alapítás éve
    126
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

