Hansen Technologies Fizetések

A Hansen Technologies fizetése $9,478 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $112,025-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Hansen Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 9/10/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $9.5K
Üzleti elemző
$79.4K
Termékmenedzser
$112K

GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Hansen Technologies is Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hansen Technologies is $79,387.

