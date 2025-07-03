Cégjegyzék
GSPANN Technologies
GSPANN Technologies Fizetések

A GSPANN Technologies fizetése $139,300 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $161,700-ig egy Programmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a GSPANN Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 11/23/2025

Programmenedzser
$162K
Szoftvermérnök
$139K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a GSPANN Technologies cégnél: Programmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $161,700 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A GSPANN Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,500.

