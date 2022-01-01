Cégkönyvtár
GSK
GSK Fizetések

GSK fizetési tartománya $6,733 teljes kompenzációban évente Értékesítés alsó végén $392,700 Projektmenedzser felső végén között terjed.

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $177K
Adattudós
Median $86.1K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$71.7K

Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$63.4K
Üzleti működési vezető
$28.8K
Üzleti elemző
$28.2K
Irányítástechnikai mérnök
$91.3K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$36.1K
Adattudományi vezető
$60.3K
Pénzügyi elemző
$65.3K
Informatikus
$59.7K
Menedzsment tanácsadó
$114K
Marketing
$248K
Marketing operációk
$75.9K
Termékdizájner
$55.4K
Termékvezető
$81.8K
Programmenedzser
$129K
Projektmenedzser
$393K
Toborzó
$80.6K
Szabályozási ügyek
$151K
Értékesítés
$6.7K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$105K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$216K
Megoldásépítész
$161K
