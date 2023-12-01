Cégjegyzék
Greenphire
Greenphire Fizetések

A Greenphire fizetése $101,490 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $136,178-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Greenphire. Utoljára frissítve: 9/9/2025

$160K

Termékmenedzser
$136K
Projektmenedzser
$101K
Szoftvermérnök
$130K

Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Greenphire cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $136,178 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Greenphire cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $130,340.

