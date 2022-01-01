Cégjegyzék
Gradle Fizetések

A Gradle fizetése $100,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $177,110-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Gradle. Utoljára frissítve: 10/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $162K
Toborzó
$101K
Értékesítés
$177K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Gradle cégnél: Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level évi $177,110 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Gradle cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $161,500.

