Gradient AI Fizetések

A Gradient AI fizetése $122,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $185,000-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Gradient AI. Utoljára frissítve: 10/19/2025

Adattudós
Median $185K
Szoftvermérnök
Median $122K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$183K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Gradient AI cégnél: Adattudós évi $185,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Gradient AI cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $182,580.

