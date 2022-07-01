Cégjegyzék
Gorgias
Gorgias Fizetések

A Gorgias fizetése $92,063 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélelégedettség in France pozícióhoz az alsó végén $199,000-ig egy Marketing in United States pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Gorgias. Utoljára frissítve: 11/23/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $115K
Vezérkari főnök
$197K
Ügyfélelégedettség
$92.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

66 29
66 29
Marketing
$199K
Partnermenedzser
$132K
Terméktervező
$135K
Termékmenedzser
$113K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$128K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Gorgias cégnél: Marketing at the Common Range Average level évi $199,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Gorgias cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $130,072.

Egyéb források

