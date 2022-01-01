Cégjegyzék
Goibibo Fizetések

A Goibibo fizetése $11,854 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $65,444-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Goibibo. Utoljára frissítve: 10/16/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $15.6K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Terméktervező
$11.9K
Termékmenedzser
$60.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$65.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Goibibo cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $65,444 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Goibibo cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $38,255.

