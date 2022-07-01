Cégjegyzék
Glowforge Fizetések

A Glowforge fizetése $161,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $447,225-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Glowforge. Utoljára frissítve: 10/19/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $161K
Marketing
$192K
Gépészmérnök
$211K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Termékmenedzser
$447K
Projektmenedzser
$169K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Glowforge cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $447,225 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Glowforge cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $192,135.

Egyéb források