Globys Fizetések

A Globys fizetése $88,329 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $229,140-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Globys. Utoljára frissítve: 10/19/2025

Termékmenedzser
$171K
Projektmenedzser
$88.3K
Szoftvermérnök
$229K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Globys cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $229,140 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Globys cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $170,850.

