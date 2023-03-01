Cégjegyzék
Globus Medical
Globus Medical Fizetések

A Globus Medical fizetése $68,340 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Orvosbiológiai mérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $203,010-ig egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Globus Medical. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $110K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$68.3K
Gépészmérnök
$124K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Termékmenedzser
$179K
Projektmenedzser
$166K
Műszaki programvezető
$203K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Globus Medical cégnél: Műszaki programvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $203,010 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Globus Medical cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $144,851.

