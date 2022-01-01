Cégjegyzék
Globant
Globant Fizetések

A Globant fizetése $11,235 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing in Argentina pozícióhoz az alsó végén $298,500-ig egy Üzletfejlesztés in Colombia pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Globant. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Semi Senior $20.8K
Semi Senior Advanced $32.2K
Senior 1 $36.8K
Senior 2 $49.5K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

DevOps Mérnök

Webfejlesztő

Projektmenedzser
Median $19.5K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
Median $40.3K

Megoldástervező
Median $126K
Műszaki programvezető
Median $190K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $196K
Könyvelő
$15.9K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$143K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$33.6K
Üzleti elemző
$46.4K
Üzletfejlesztés
$299K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$50.3K
Emberi erőforrások
$15.2K
Informatikus (IT)
$13.3K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$71.9K
Marketing
$11.2K
Marketing műveletek
$52.3K
Terméktervező
$46.8K
Termékmenedzser
$39.4K
Programvezető
Median $219K
Értékesítés
$80.4K
Értékesítési mérnök
$121K
Egyéb források