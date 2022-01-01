Cégjegyzék
GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic Fizetések

A GlobalLogic fizetése $1,516 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Kockázati tőkebefektető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $240,000-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a GlobalLogic. Utoljára frissítve: 9/1/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer $31.4K
Senior Software Engineer $52.9K
Associate Consultant $43.8K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Megoldástervező
Median $240K

Adatarchitekt

Termékmenedzser
Median $132K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $177K
Könyvelő
$166K
Üzleti elemző
$22.3K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$36.7K
Ügyfélszolgálati műveletek
$74.5K
Adatelemző
$22.5K
Adattudós
$111K
Pénzügyi elemző
$167K
Hardvermérnök
$27.9K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$30K
Terméktervező
$69.5K
Projektmenedzser
$194K
Toborzó
$98K
Értékesítés
$214K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$74.5K
Műszaki programvezető
$124K
UX kutató
$95.5K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$1.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a GlobalLogic cégnél: Megoldástervező évi $240,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A GlobalLogic cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $74,511.

