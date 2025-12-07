Cégjegyzék
A medián Hardvermérnök kompenzációs in Taiwan csomag a GIGABYTE cégnél összesen NT$684K yearként. Tekintsd meg a GIGABYTE teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/7/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
GIGABYTE
Hardware Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Összesen évente
$22.3K
Szint
hidden
Alapbér
$22.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
2-4 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
2-4 Év
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Hardvermérnök pozícióra a GIGABYTE cégnél in Taiwan évi NT$1,157,382 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A GIGABYTE cégnél a Hardvermérnök szerepkörre in Taiwan jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció NT$745,108.

