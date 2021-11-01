Cégjegyzék
Gazprom
Gazprom Fizetések

A Gazprom fizetése $13,028 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfél-sikeresség pozícióhoz az alsó végén $86,918-ig egy Automatizálási mérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Gazprom. Utoljára frissítve: 10/21/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $30.4K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

DevOps Mérnök

Adattudós
Median $23.9K
Adatelemző
Median $37.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
Terméktervező
Median $27.8K
Termékmenedzser
Median $37K
Projektmenedzser
Median $31.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $24.6K
Üzleti elemző
$49.5K
Automatizálási mérnök
$86.9K
Szövegíró
$19.2K
Ügyfél-sikeresség
$13K
Pénzügyi elemző
Median $60K
Geológiai mérnök
$37.1K
Grafikus tervező
$37.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$48.2K
Befektetési bankár
$61.2K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$20.9K
Marketing
$50.5K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$60.4K
Megoldástervező
$63.1K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Gazprom cégnél: Automatizálási mérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $86,918 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Gazprom cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $37,254.

