Garmin Fizetések

Garmin fizetési tartománya $3,575 teljes kompenzációban évente Emberi erőforrások alsó végén $258,700 Adattudós felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Garmin. Utoljára frissítve: 8/12/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Software Engineer I $86.1K
Software Engineer II $101K
Senior Software Engineer $135K
Technical Lead Software Engineer $152K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Full-Stack szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Termelési szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Hálózati mérnök

Rendszermérnök

Hardvermérnök
Median $113K

Beágyazott hardver mérnök

Gépészmérnök
Median $55.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Termékdizájner
Median $86K
Projektmenedzser
Median $110K
Üzleti elemző
Median $91K
Üzletfejlesztés
$65.7K
Vezérigazgatói tanácsadó
$201K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$91.3K
Adattudományi vezető
$166K
Adattudós
$259K
Villamosmérnök
$64.8K
Pénzügyi elemző
$56.7K
Emberi erőforrások
$3.6K
Ipari formatervező
$71.6K
Informatikus
$69.1K
Termékvezető
$96.5K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$75.4K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$127K
Műszaki szakíró
$56.7K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Garmin-nél a Adattudós at the Common Range Average level, évi $258,700 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Garmin-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $91,000.

