Fresha Fizetések

A Fresha fizetése $64,118 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Marketing pozícióhoz az alsó végén $236,500-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Fresha. Utoljára frissítve: 10/18/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $127K
Marketing
$64.1K
Termékmenedzser
$236K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Toborzó
$92.8K
Értékesítés
$103K
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Fresha cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $236,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Fresha cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $102,900.

Egyéb források