FreeWire Technologies Fizetések

A FreeWire Technologies fizetése $77,610 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $181,090-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a FreeWire Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 10/18/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $180K
Emberi erőforrások
$77.6K
Gépészmérnök
$133K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Termékmenedzser
$181K
Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a FreeWire Technologies cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $181,090 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A FreeWire Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $156,330.

