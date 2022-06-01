Cégjegyzék
Freeman
Freeman Fizetések

A Freeman fizetése $74,772 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $127,360-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Freeman. Utoljára frissítve: 10/18/2025

Ügyfélszolgálat
$114K
Information Technologist (IT)
$111K
Terméktervező
$85.4K

Értékesítés
$74.8K
Szoftvermérnök
$127K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Freeman cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $127,360 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Freeman cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $110,550.

Egyéb források