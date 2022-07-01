Cégjegyzék
Foxtrot
Foxtrot Fizetések

A Foxtrot fizetése $125,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $201,000-ig egy Üzleti műveletek pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Foxtrot. Utoljára frissítve: 9/4/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $125K
Üzleti műveletek
$201K
Termékmenedzser
$143K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Foxtrot cégnél: Üzleti műveletek at the Common Range Average level évi $201,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Foxtrot cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $142,710.

