Cégjegyzék
Florida Blue
Florida Blue Fizetések

A Florida Blue fizetése $66,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $151,900-ig egy Cybersecurity Analyst pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Florida Blue. Utoljára frissítve: 10/18/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $115K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
Median $66.5K
Aktuárius
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Adatelemző
$106K
Adattudós
$111K
Information Technologist (IT)
$67.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$152K
Megoldástervező
$131K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Florida Blue cégnél: Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level évi $151,900 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Florida Blue cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $112,775.

