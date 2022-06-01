Finder Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Finder fizetése $79,668 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $177,678-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Finder. Utoljára frissítve: 9/3/2025

$160K

Terméktervező
$79.7K
Termékmenedzser
$120K
Szoftvermérnök
$122K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$178K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Finder is Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Finder is $120,827.

Egyéb források