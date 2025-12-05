Cégjegyzék
Fictiv
Fictiv Technikai programmenedzser Fizetések

A medián Technikai programmenedzser kompenzációs in United States csomag a Fictiv cégnél összesen $110K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Fictiv teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/5/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Fictiv
Technical Project Manager
Los Angeles, CA
Összesen évente
$110K
Szint
Senior
Alapbér
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
1 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
4 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a Fictiv?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
Közreműködés

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Technikai programmenedzser pozícióra a Fictiv cégnél in United States évi $166,720 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Fictiv cégnél a Technikai programmenedzser szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $110,000.

Egyéb források

