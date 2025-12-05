Cégjegyzék
FD Technologies
A medián Üzleti elemző kompenzációs in United Kingdom csomag a FD Technologies cégnél összesen £72.6K yearként. Tekintsd meg a FD Technologies teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/5/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
FD Technologies
Business Analyst
London, EN, United Kingdom
Összesen évente
$97.7K
Szint
Senior
Alapbér
$97.7K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
5 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
7 Év
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Üzleti elemző pozícióra a FD Technologies cégnél in United Kingdom évi £82,250 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A FD Technologies cégnél a Üzleti elemző szerepkörre in United Kingdom jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció £72,603.

