Fareportal Fizetések

A Fareportal fizetése $16,925 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $204,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Fareportal. Utoljára frissítve: 10/15/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $16.9K
Termékmenedzser
Median $150K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$204K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Fareportal cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $204,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Fareportal cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $150,000.

Egyéb források