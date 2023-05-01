Cégjegyzék
Faraday Technology
Faraday Technology Fizetések

A Faraday Technology fizetése $40,935 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $67,810-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Faraday Technology. Utoljára frissítve: 10/18/2025

Hardvermérnök
$61.4K
Projektmenedzser
$67.8K
Szoftvermérnök
$40.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Faraday Technology cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $67,810 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Faraday Technology cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $61,364.

