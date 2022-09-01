Cégjegyzék
Fandom Fizetések

A Fandom fizetése $60,775 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $90,545-ig egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Fandom. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $60.8K
Adatelemző
$90.5K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$89.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

Bizalom és biztonság
$74.4K
The highest paying role reported at Fandom is Adatelemző at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $90,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fandom is $82,095.

