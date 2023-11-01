Cégjegyzék
Eyeota Fizetések

A Eyeota fizetése $84,460 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $100,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Eyeota. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $100K
Adattudós
$84.5K
Terméktervező
$85.4K

GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Eyeota is Szoftvermérnök with a yearly total compensation of $100,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Eyeota is $85,425.

