Cégjegyzék
ExxonMobil
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

ExxonMobil Fizetések

A ExxonMobil fizetése $1,547 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $290,000-ig egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ExxonMobil. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Gépészmérnök
CL23 $110K
CL24 $121K
CL25 $130K
CL26 $195K
CL27 $247K
Szoftvermérnök
CL23 $110K
CL24 $133K
CL25 $162K
CL26 $204K
CL27 $230K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Kutató Tudós

Vegyészmérnök
CL22 $104K
CL23 $135K
CL25 $133K
CL26 $187K

Folyamatmérnök

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Termékmenedzser
CL24 $126K
CL26 $197K
Projektmenedzser
CL23 $118K
CL27 $214K
Műszaki programvezető
CL26 $182K
CL28 $290K
Üzletfejlesztés
Median $200K
Adattudós
Median $35.8K
Informatikus (IT)
Median $108K
Marketing
Median $237K
Hardvermérnök
Median $140K
Terméktervező
Median $120K
Építőmérnök
Median $231K
Könyvelő
$17.6K
Orvosbiológiai mérnök
$136K
Üzleti műveletek
$114K
Üzleti műveletek vezető
$139K
Üzleti elemző
$1.5K
Automatizálási mérnök
$171K
Adatelemző
$26K
Villamosmérnök
$164K
Pénzügyi elemző
$18.4K
Geológiai mérnök
$169K
Emberi erőforrások
$3.5K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$38.8K
Marketing műveletek
$149K
Programvezető
$181K
Értékesítés
$93.5K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$115K
Megoldástervező
$43.1K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

The highest paying role reported at ExxonMobil is Műszaki programvezető at the CL28 level with a yearly total compensation of $290,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ExxonMobil is $134,342.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a ExxonMobil cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Phillips 66
  • Halliburton
  • CenterPoint Energy
  • Texas Instruments
  • Chevron
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források