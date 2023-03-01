Cégjegyzék
Exxeta
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Exxeta Fizetések

A Exxeta fizetése $56,964 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $98,865-ig egy Vezetési tanácsadó pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Exxeta. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $57K
Termékmenedzser
Median $90.4K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$98.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Exxeta cégnél: Vezetési tanácsadó at the Common Range Average level évi $98,865 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Exxeta cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $90,376.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Exxeta cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Spotify
  • Dropbox
  • Coinbase
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források