Extreme Networks Fizetések

A Extreme Networks fizetése $97,013 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálat pozícióhoz az alsó végén $243,775-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Extreme Networks. Utoljára frissítve: 9/11/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
P3 $104K
P4 $104K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$97K
Hardvermérnök
$114K

Marketing
$166K
Terméktervező
$211K
Termékmenedzser
$133K
Programvezető
$176K
Értékesítés
$244K
Értékesítési mérnök
$192K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $195K
Műszaki programvezető
$147K
GYIK

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Extreme Networks je Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $243,775. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Extreme Networks je $156,225.

