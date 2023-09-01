Cégjegyzék
Evertz
Evertz Fizetések

A Evertz fizetése $39,407 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Information Technologist (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $84,500-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Evertz. Utoljára frissítve: 10/20/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Junior Software Engineer $55.4K
Software Engineer $64.1K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Megoldástervező
Median $84.5K
Hardvermérnök
$55.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Information Technologist (IT)
$39.4K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Evertz cégnél: Megoldástervező évi $84,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Evertz cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $55,440.

