Cégjegyzék
Equal Experts
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Equal Experts Fizetések

A Equal Experts fizetése $42,771 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $299,495-ig egy Megoldástervező pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Equal Experts. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $42.8K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Adatelemző
$61.2K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$205K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Toborzó
$109K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$188K
Megoldástervező
$299K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

بالاترین نقش پردرآمد گزارش شده در Equal Experts، Megoldástervező at the Common Range Average level با کل دستمزد سالانه $299,495 است. این مبلغ شامل حقوق پایه و همچنین هرگونه جبران سهام و پاداش احتمالی می‌شود.
میانه کل دستمزد سالانه گزارش شده در Equal Experts برابر $148,650 است.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Equal Experts cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Ciklum
  • Neueda
  • Softwire
  • Sparta Global
  • Civica
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források