eQ Technologic
eQ Technologic Fizetések

A eQ Technologic fizetése $21,310 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $88,896-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a eQ Technologic. Utoljára frissítve: 9/12/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $28.9K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Terméktervező
$21.3K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$88.9K

Megoldástervező
$53.2K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

The highest paying role reported at eQ Technologic is Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $88,896. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at eQ Technologic is $41,087.

